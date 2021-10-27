Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. 53,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

