Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

