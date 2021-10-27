Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.58 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

