Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,460 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

