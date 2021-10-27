iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 81.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

