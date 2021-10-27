Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

