Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0047

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $24,790.10 and $263.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00071154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,828.85 or 0.99815763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.79 or 0.06771232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

