QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. 56,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,748. The company has a market capitalization of $837.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

