SWYFT Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $15,554.66 and $5,927.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

