Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $78.44

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 465,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

