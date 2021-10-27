Ccore Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 68% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $34,597.62 and $152.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

