DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.67 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $98.41 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

