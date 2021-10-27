The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

