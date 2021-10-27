Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys 59,875 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,875 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

AKIC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.