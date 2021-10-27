iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $457.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $460.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

