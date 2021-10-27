126,274 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,807,000. Walmart comprises approximately 3.1% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

