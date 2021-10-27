Progeny 3 Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

