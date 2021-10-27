Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000.

Shares of GIG opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

