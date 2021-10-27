North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 32,500 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Acuity Brands makes up about 1.1% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. 271,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.