Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $7,493,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $15,529,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $3,996,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.