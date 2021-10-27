Craig Hallum Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $65.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.61% from the company’s current price.

TPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TPB stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $729.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 119.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

