Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

