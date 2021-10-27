Analysts Set Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) PT at $19.50

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDXF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. Nordex has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

