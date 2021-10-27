Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

