Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $14.07. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 25,169 shares.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
