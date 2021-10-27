Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $14.07. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 25,169 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $5,388,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

