Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $350.32

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.32 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($3.98). Saga shares last traded at GBX 311.20 ($4.07), with a volume of 205,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £427.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.65.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.