Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUMO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
