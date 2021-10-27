The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.23. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

About The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.