Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

