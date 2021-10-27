AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.66

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.66 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 149.19 ($1.95). AO World shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 7,691,151 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AO World from GBX 218 ($2.85) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £723.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

