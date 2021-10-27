Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

