Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

