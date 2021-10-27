Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of AAON worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

