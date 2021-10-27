Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 82,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Tapestry accounts for about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,295. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.