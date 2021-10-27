North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys New Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOED stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

