Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. monday.com makes up about 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $47,316,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $10.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.21. 309,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,389. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.