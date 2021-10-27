Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $196.00

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.