CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.76 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,257. CTS has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTS. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

