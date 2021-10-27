First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

