Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $653.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $658.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.