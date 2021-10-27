Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
EPAM opened at $653.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $658.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.60.
In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
