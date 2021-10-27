Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

DECK stock opened at $377.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

