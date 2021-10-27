Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

