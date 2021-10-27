Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,349,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 389,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

