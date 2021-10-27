Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.30. Approximately 84,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 88,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

