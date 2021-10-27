LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.