Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,533,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 165,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

