7,281 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.