VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of VICI Properties worth $162,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

