Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,078 shares of company stock worth $13,400,449. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

