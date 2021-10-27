Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $62.44 or 0.00105467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $44.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00257801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00128721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002633 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

